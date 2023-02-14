'They’re doing it better than me': SRK reacts to Virat Kohli, Ravidra Jadeja’s Pathaan dance

Jadeja and Kohli were seen attempting the viral dance steps ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the end of India vs Australia first Test match at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about Kohli and Jadeja’s Pathaan dance. SRK said, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is ruling the box office while the title song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has become a chartbuster. The Pathaan mania has gripped the world and it has reached the cricket field as well. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were recently seen showing off their dance moves on the title song at the end of India vs Australia First Test in Nagpur last week.

Jadeja and Kohli were spotted trying the viral hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the VCA stadium.

ALSO READ |

Kohli was seen busting the moves when the players were waiting near the boundary to come out to the playing field after the end of India’s batting innings. Kohli was later joined by Jadeja.

The clip of the duo dancing went viral and even the King of Bollywood reacted to their dance moves. During his popular #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about Kohli and Jadeja’s Pathaan dance.

Shah Rukh replied to the request and said, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

SRK’s reaction has received over 147K views and over a thousand retweets.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be next seen in action against Australia in the second Test match at Delhi which will begin on February 17. Currently, India are leading the four-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Nagpur in grand fashion by innings and 132 runs.