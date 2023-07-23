These are the traits that young sensation Sai Sudarshan looks to pick from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Sudharsan's stellar performance in IPL 2023 finale against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) garnered a lot of eyeballs and his recent performances in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup have also been consistent.

Emerging cricket star Sai Sudharsan admires former Indian captain and icon Virat Kohli for his strong mindset. Sudharsan's stellar performance in IPL 2023 finale against Chennai Super Kings garnered a lot of eyeballs and his recent performances at the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup have also been consistent.

While talking to Star Sports, Sai confessed his admiration for Kohli who recently smashed a magnificent century against West Indies. “Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well," he said.

Also Read:

The 21-year-old who scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan A, also mentioned MS Dhoni and his calmness. “Everyone knows Mahi bhai," Sudharsan said. “He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else."

Sudharsan's unbeaten 104 off 110 balls ensured that the meager target against Pakistan was surpassed in 36.4 overs earlier this week.

In fact, Sudharsan pulled and then lofted senior Pakistan team pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for back-to-back sixes to complete his fourth List A hundred. His 99-run second-wicket partnership with Kerala man Nikin Jose (53 off 64 balls) literally ended Pakistan's hopes of a comeback.