There is a strong case to be made for India to host the Olympics in 2036: IOC president Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has backed India’s ambitions of hosting the Olympics in 2036. In a recent interview with Sheeren Bhan for CNBC-TV18, Bach revealed that he is aware of the interest expressed by both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the central government for the aforementioned initiative.

He hailed India for progressing significantly in Olympic sports recently and underlined that the doors of the IOC are always open provided India intends to move ahead with this purpose in the future.

“We had dialogues sometimes and there were different indications from both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and from the side of the central government. This is great news for the entire Olympic movement. India is the most populous nation on this planet,” Bach said. He added, “India, with let’s say starting to flourish the sports movement – going beyond the more traditional sports and embracing more and more Olympic sports; it’s a really welcome initiative by India.”

Union Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur said in August that India is eyeing to host the Olympics 2036, given the pace at which the country’s economy and clout in every field is growing.

Thakur had earlier mentioned the same in December 2022 and asserted that India is serious about the cause. Indian IOC member Nita Ambani will be at the forefront of the country hosting the illustrious IOC session in October this year. Bach was probed whether the possibility of India’s potential hosting of the quadrennial competition would be discussed in the forthcoming event.

“That’s up to India. Here, our doors and hearts are wide open,” Bach claimed.

He added, “Yes, there is a strong case for the reasons I am giving and seeing how India is flourishing and developing and how India now is embracing Olympic sports. So, there is great potential for both. India can play a much more important role in the Olympic movement and for the Olympic movement to have such a growth potential as with India. It’s of course very welcome.”