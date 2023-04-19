Several Delhi Capitals (DC) players including captain David Warner lost their bats worth over Rs 1 lakh each during their transit from Bengaluru to back to the national capital after the April 15th game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Multiple Delhi Capitals (DC) players have lost their kits and equipment in transit after returning from Bengaluru to Delhi following their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 15.

Three bats of skipper David Warner, two belonging to Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, five of ex-India U-19 captain Yash Dhull and three of English wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt were stolen from their respective kit bags.

Each bat of the foreign players costs around Rs 1 lakh each. The players got to know about theft once they received their kitbags in their rooms. The franchise has filed a complaint against the same and some players contacted their agents asking for new bats from their companies ahead of Delhi’s next game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the national capital on Thursday.

Also Read:

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” a source from the franchise informed the Indian Express.

IPL franchises usually rope in a logistics company so that the team kitbags and big luggage are delivered in advance to their next destination. Players keep their bags outside of their room ahead of every match. The concerned company takes care of the transit thereafter and the players receive their bags outside their room at the venue that they next travel to.

“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla opened up about the issue to the Indian Express.