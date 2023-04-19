English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsTHEFT ALERT in IPL: 16 bats of Delhi Capitals players including David Warner stolen in transit

THEFT ALERT in IPL: 16 bats of Delhi Capitals players including David Warner stolen in transit

THEFT ALERT in IPL: 16 bats of Delhi Capitals players including David Warner stolen in transit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Apr 19, 2023 4:01:33 PM IST (Published)

Several Delhi Capitals (DC) players including captain David Warner lost their bats worth over Rs 1 lakh each during their transit from Bengaluru to back to the national capital after the April 15th game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Multiple Delhi Capitals (DC) players have lost their kits and equipment in transit after returning from Bengaluru to Delhi following their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 15.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission

Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Three bats of skipper David Warner, two belonging to Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, five of ex-India U-19 captain Yash Dhull and three of English wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt were stolen from their respective kit bags.
Each bat of the foreign players costs around Rs 1 lakh each. The players got to know about theft once they received their kitbags in their rooms. The franchise has filed a complaint against the same and some players contacted their agents asking for new bats from their companies ahead of Delhi’s next game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the national capital on Thursday.
Also Read:
IPL 2023 clashes: From Virat Kohli to Nitish Rana, every time the players lost their calm on the field
“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” a source from the franchise informed the Indian Express.
IPL franchises usually rope in a logistics company so that the team kitbags and big luggage are delivered in advance to their next destination. Players keep their bags outside of their room ahead of every match. The concerned company takes care of the transit thereafter and the players receive their bags outside their room at the venue that they next travel to.
Also Read: Ricky Ponting to quit as Delhi Capitals head coach after IPL 2023: Report
“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla opened up about the issue to the Indian Express.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPL

Next Article

IPL 2023 RR vs LSG preview: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns in a top of the table clash

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X