The $400 Million Question: Will Lionel Messi leave PSG for Al-Hilal?

Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, has reportedly been offered a formal contract to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season. According to sources on Thursday, Al-Hilal's offer is the only one the Argentine captain has received so far.
While Argentine media have speculated that the offer could be worth a staggering $400 million per year, Al-Hilal has not yet commented on the matter.
Messi has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including his boyhood team Barcelona and the US Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.
However, the 35-year-old's future in football has been thrown into doubt after his current club, Paris St Germain, suspended him at the start of the week for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday that PSG had decided not to renew Messi's contract for a third season.
According to reports, the suspension was imposed after the forward told PSG that he intended to leave at the end of the season and felt that the club lacked direction.
However, a PSG insider denied these allegations, stating that Messi traveled without permission from the club and despite there being a training session scheduled on Monday.
Messi, who is also a Saudi ambassador for tourism, may now face a difficult decision about his future in football. His long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr in December in a deal worth around $220 million per year.
Messi's fans will be eagerly watching to see what the superstar decides to do next.
