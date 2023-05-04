The $400 Million Question: Will Lionel Messi leave PSG for Al-Hilal?

2 Min(s) Read
Messi has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including his boyhood team Barcelona and the US Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, has reportedly been offered a formal contract to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season. According to sources on Thursday, Al-Hilal's offer is the only one the Argentine captain has received so far.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
While Argentine media have speculated that the offer could be worth a staggering $400 million per year, Al-Hilal has not yet commented on the matter.
Messi has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including his boyhood team Barcelona and the US Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.