The $400 Million Question: Will Lionel Messi leave PSG for Al-Hilal?

By Anand Singha  May 4, 2023 10:16:15 PM IST (Published)

Messi has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including his boyhood team Barcelona and the US Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, has reportedly been offered a formal contract to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season. According to sources on Thursday, Al-Hilal's offer is the only one the Argentine captain has received so far.

While Argentine media have speculated that the offer could be worth a staggering $400 million per year, Al-Hilal has not yet commented on the matter.
Messi has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including his boyhood team Barcelona and the US Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.
