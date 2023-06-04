The Rumble at The Oval: India's Line-up for The World Test Championship 2023 Final

A defeat in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand will undoubtedly make this one against the Baggy Greens a must-win for the team coached by Rahul Dravid. India's path to the finals wasn't easy, to say the least. The team found itself second in the standing ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy needing to white wash the Australians in the test series to qualify on their own.

After yet another scintillating domestic league season and a three month hiatus from international cricket, India's cricketers will don their brand new Adidas all-whites against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The clash that is set to commence from June 7 will undoubtedly see both sides put their best available eleven on display to take the spot of best Test Cricketing nation. The venue of this final makes squad selection even more crucial. England's notoriously windy conditions and a hard surface that has historically rewarded wily spinners are sure to ensure that both teams make interesting choices.

Road to the Final

A defeat in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand will undoubtedly make this one against the Baggy Greens a must-win for the team coached by Rahul Dravid. India's path to the finals wasn't easy, to say the least. The team found itself second in the standing ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy needing to white wash the Australians in the test series to qualify on their own.

However, after losing one and winning two, the Indian cricket team's fate was left in the hands of Sri Lanka. The Lankan Lions needed to beat New Zealand to improve their win percentage and make the finals but the defending Champions managed to eke out a narrow two-wicket victory in the first game to secure India's place at the Oval.

India's star studded 18-man squad will be led by Rohit Sharma. Sharma will also open the batting for the team and he will be accompanied to the crease by the in-form Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old, who tore through the best bowlers that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has to offer, will look to cement his place in the squad; especially given KL Rahul's absence.

The wicket-keeper batsman will not play at the Oval after a surgery following a hamstring injury that's put him out of action for a while. This exclusion also means that Ishan Kishan will take up his role behind the stumps as the wicketkeeper with KS Bharat being the second available option. Ruturaj Gaikwad is another batsman who will miss the final. He was called up as a backup player, however, he has been forced to withdraw on account of his wedding. Yashasvi Jaiswal will fill this gap.

This final will see Ajinkya Rahane return to international cricket. The former Indian vice-captain hasn't played for the national team since January 2022 but seems to have been rewarded for his performances in the Ranji Trophy and the 2023 IPL. The 34-year old will make up the middle order with former captain Virat Kohli and Chetshwar Pujara. Pujara's stellar stint in Sussex playing county cricket has more than earned his spot.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that Pujara’s knowledge and captaincy experience in the county team could make his input invaluable, especially against Australia’s vice-captain Steve Smith, who is also a part of his county side. India's second highest scorer in the cycle and former captain Virat Kohli completes the middle order, making it a rather strong ensemble of batsman for Steve Smith and co to dismantle.

India’s problem of plenty

India will have the luxury to pick from four all-rounders with Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to play in the final. Since history indicates the Oval’s bias to spin, we could see Ashwin and Jadeja take to the field. Pacers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat will also make the trip to the Oval and it will be interesting to how they fare on its notoriously hard surface against the likes of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Steve Smith.

The eleven we see on the final from both sides may not be set in stone as of now, but the one thing that’s certain is that the WTC final will undoubtedly see five days of intensity from both sides that are looking to establish dominance in the longest form of the game.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav​