The Rumble at The Oval: India's Line-up for The World Test Championship 2023 Final

After yet another scintillating domestic league season and a three month hiatus from international cricket, India's cricketers will don their brand new Adidas all-whites against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The clash that is set to commence from June 7 will undoubtedly see both sides put their best available eleven on display to take the spot of best Test Cricketing nation. The venue of this final makes squad selection even more crucial. England's notoriously windy conditions and a hard surface that has historically rewarded wily spinners are sure to ensure that both teams make interesting choices.

Road to the Final

A defeat in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand will undoubtedly make this one against the Baggy Greens a must-win for the team coached by Rahul Dravid. India's path to the finals wasn't easy, to say the least. The team found itself second in the standing ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy needing to white wash the Australians in the test series to qualify on their own.