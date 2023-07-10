'The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011,' Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for Rahul Dravid

From 2011 to now, Indian cricket has embarked on a completely new trajectory. As per the squad selection, the think-tank has tinkered with the roster to transition into a new approach and era in red ball cricket. Dravid and Kohli are two constants who continue to be around the team even today.

Former Indian skipper reminisced the last time India played in Dominica in 2011 as the Rohit Sharma-led side prepares to take on the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday onwards. The Indian cricket team returns to action after the dismal loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval last month.

Posing with head coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli captioned the picture, “The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful.”

What happened in the last Test India played in Dominica?

The aforementioned match at the venue had rounded off in a draw 12 years ago. It was Kohli’s debut Test series and Dravid was in the final swansong of his cricketing journey. India had put the home side in to bat and bowled West Indies out for 204 in the first innings. Ishant Sharma stole the show with a five-wicket haul on a track that offered abundant assistance to pacers.