Sports The Kolkata Derby to re-unite in Indian Super League Updated : September 28, 2020 09:15 AM IST A history with over 100 years old, the famed Kolkata Derby is all set to reunite on the stage of the Indian Super League from this season. This classic rivalry as we know it goes back to almost 100 years making it one of the biggest rivalries in Asian football. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.