The importance of nutrition in a pro athlete's life — decoded by a sports nutritionist and a player-turned-coach

Vedashree Bhat is pursuing her master's degree in sports nutrition. As a part of her master's degree, she is also interning with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and is based out of Bengaluru.

Ranjit Subramaniyam is a former badminton player. At his peak, Subramaniyam attained a career high national rank of 16 and was one of the top 10 players from Tamil Nadu. After his playing days, he became a professional badminton coach and is now the head coach at Bengluru's White Peacock Badminton Academy.

In Subramaniyam's experience, his young pupils are not up to their full training schedules. He feels that the kids are tiring out fast and suffering from cramps. He also faces a lot of nutrition-related questions from the parents of the kids. But Subramaniyam believes that his is not the right person to answer those queries. A sports nutritionist is the right person for that, he rightly says.