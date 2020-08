Dear Dhoni, on that late December afternoon in Dhaka in 2004, when you took your first steps in international cricket — only to be run-out for a first-ball duck — no one could possibly imagine that this was history in the making. If anyone told me back then, that you’d be an indelible part of cricketing history for the next 15 years, I would have placed a big bet against that prediction.

After all, you seemed like the fluke selection. You were in the Indian team in place of a promising talent in Dinesh Karthik, whose keeping skills had bedazzled many, in just one year of international cricket. You returned from that tour with scores of 0, 12 and 7 (not out). Your unruly locks and the sparse first-class record didn’t speak for much — be it fashion or on-field talent. A zillion minus one time this would be the right reading, but in this case, well…

It didn’t take you long to make your presence felt, and in no time I became a fan. I came back home from my French examination in my Class 10 board exams to learn that you hit 148 off 123 balls, in just your fifth international match. I watched your batting highlights, with fledgling admiration, as I watched how you took Mohammed Sami and Rana Naved Ul Hassan to the cleaners. You became the first Indian wicket-keeper after Rahul Dravid to score an ODI century, that day. A new star was born.

You didn’t stop there, did you? Just months later, we followed LIVE scores on our Nokia 6600s equipped with 2g connections that we sneaked into school, as you scored 183 (not out) off just 145 balls, against Sri Lanka. Those were the days Indian batsmen would generally flounder while chasing scores in excess of 250. You chased down 299 with ease. You not only became the wicket-keeper with the highest-ever ODI score but also the batsman with the highest score in an ODI chase. If we were already your fans by now, that one knock gave us reasons to stay.

What made you different was that you re-defined cricketing greatness through unconventional means. You relied on primitively powerful batting. In an era of technique, stroke-making and class — one that boasted of Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Dravid — you were the rebel with a cause. That cause was your quest to change the face of Indian cricket for the better, forever.

After all, you were everything Indian batsmen weren’t. You preferred power over technique and loved the chase when the Indian batting pedigree was all about setting tall scores. You invented strokes that resulted in unparalleled fandom — like the helicopter shot; and some that looked as ugly as sin, but were effective nevertheless — like the ill-timed nudge to mid-wicket to steal a single.

You were no different as Indian captain either — defying general cricketing strategy while you reaped the benefits of good gambles. Who can forget tossing the ball to the obscure Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over against Pakistan in the World T20 Finals in 2007, or persisting with the mercurial Sreesanth who bowled his heart out in that tournament.

Your keeping was the stuff of champions too. Lightning-quick reflexes into your late 30s and the fastest pair of hands world cricket has ever seen resulted in 195 international stumpings — another world record and an apt one at that for a country that has won matches on the back of champion spinners.

Such was your appeal that an entirely different city — one that admittedly doesn’t have the greatest reputation for warming up to outsiders — adopted you as their favourite son. You repaid Chennnai’s faith in you too, by leading the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles, including one in 2018 — in the twilight of your and the team’s trajectory when many had written you and CSK off, calling you way too old to be playing T20 cricket.

Everybody whose cricket chronicling matters would remember that if Virat Kohli is the champion player that he is today, he probably owes it to your decision to send him up to bat at one-down when you knew you scored your best at that slot. Rohit Sharma wouldn’t be the batting behemoth that he is today if you didn’t take that decision to promote him as an opener during the 2013 Champions’ Trophy. R Ashwin wouldn’t be half the bowler he is today if it weren’t for your decision to pick him over and over again in white and red-ball cricket.

No wonder you remained Indian captain for nine years since that fateful World Cup in 2007, going on to win us an ODI World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy 2013, and send us right atop the Test rankings that very same year. No wonder India produced batting greats and bowling champions under your leadership, and birthed genuine all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

You identified talent, promoted team players, and took the backseat if you deemed it best for the team. In your many rearguard innings, you became the Michael Bevan that Indian cricket needed — pulling off batting heists hitherto unknown, chasing down mammoth totals with consummate ease, and successfully managing to get spectators’ pulse rates up high as you pulled off last-ball finishes.

If there was reason to love you more, it was probably because you proved on several occasions that you were human too. The twilight of your career saw you flounder while leaving chases till the end, even though your brute power and precise execution ensured that you kept giving it your one hundred percent. It was a touch ironic that your last innings had to be a run-out while you tried, single-handedly, to win us yet another world cup after scoring that fighting 50 against New Zealand, the 2019 semi-final. It was both ironic and sad that one of India’s fastest runners between the wickets had to be dismissed attempting to convert a single into a two. But it seemed pre-destined that you would exit just as you came — run-out while trying your best to win us a game.

Dear Dhoni, in a cricketing era that Ganguly and Dravid built and ably glued together, you became the hero that we needed and deserved. A lightning-quick wicket-keeper who could pack a knock with an ODI batting average of over 50, and a legendary captain for ages, made you one of the greatest ODI greats that ever existed.

It’s little wonder then that when we celebrate your greatness and all that you have achieved, we will remember the heart-stopping chases, the exuberance of confidence, and the icy cool demeanor that went before you when you strode out to the middle.