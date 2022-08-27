Happy Birthday The Great Khali: Lesser-known facts about former WWE Champion

By CNBCTV18.com

Professional wrestler The Great Khali celebrates his birthday today, August 27. The Great Khali shot to fame almost instantly when he ambushed The Undertaker on an episode of WWE Smackdown back in 2006.

As the wrestler turns 50 this year, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life.

Khali was born in the small town of Dhiraina in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on August 27, 1972. His original name is Dilip Singh Rana. His ring name Khali comes from the Hindu Goddess Kali who is associated with eternal energy.

Although his parents are of average size, Khali grew to a height of 7ft 1 inch. The wrestler reportedly suffers from acromegaly disorder which leads to the production of unusual growth hormones in the human body.

Prior to a wrestling career, Khali worked as a road labourer and served as a police officer for the Punjab police department.

He won the Mr India title in 1997-98.

After moving to the US in 1999, Khali trained at the All Pro Wrestling Boot Camp. Back then, he used the ring name ‘Giant Singh’. He debuted in All Pro Wrestling in the US on October 7, 2000.

His partnership with Masahiro Chono and Giant Silva made them the tallest team in the history of professional wrestling.

In 2017, WWE recognised The Great Khali as the fourth tallest professional in its history. The wrestler started his own wrestling school, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, in Punjab.

Khali has appeared in several Hollywood and Bollywood films, including the 2005 Adam Sandler movie The Longest Yard.

He also participated in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss.

In February 2022, Khali entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).