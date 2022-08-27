Happy Birthday The Great Khali: Lesser-known facts about former WWE Champion
Happy Birthday The Great Khali: Lesser-known facts about former WWE Champion
2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com IST (Published)
Mini
The Great Khali's towering height and large frame caught the imagination of the wrestling fans. The Indian wrestler used to use his hammer-hard hands to break the skulls of his opponents. Khali quickly climbed up the ranks and won several titles in WWE. As the wrestler turns 50 this year, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life.
Professional wrestler The Great Khali celebrates his birthday today, August 27. The Great Khali shot to fame almost instantly when he ambushed The Undertaker on an episode of WWE Smackdown back in 2006.
The Great Khali's towering height and large frame caught the imagination of the wrestling fans. The Indian wrestler used to use his hammer-hard hands to break the skulls of his opponents. Khali quickly climbed up the ranks and won several titles in WWE.
As the wrestler turns 50 this year, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life.
Khali was born in the small town of Dhiraina in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on August 27, 1972. His original name is Dilip Singh Rana. His ring name Khali comes from the Hindu Goddess Kali who is associated with eternal energy.
Although his parents are of average size, Khali grew to a height of 7ft 1 inch. The wrestler reportedly suffers from acromegaly disorder which leads to the production of unusual growth hormones in the human body.
Prior to a wrestling career, Khali worked as a road labourer and served as a police officer for the Punjab police department.