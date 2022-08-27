Happy Birthday The Great Khali: Lesser-known facts about former WWE Champion

Mini
The Great Khali's towering height and large frame caught the imagination of the wrestling fans. The Indian wrestler used to use his hammer-hard hands to break the skulls of his opponents. Khali quickly climbed up the ranks and won several titles in WWE. As the wrestler turns 50 this year, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about his life.
Professional wrestler The Great Khali celebrates his birthday today, August 27. The Great Khali shot to fame almost instantly when he ambushed The Undertaker on an episode of WWE Smackdown back in 2006.
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)