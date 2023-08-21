The emergence, injury, and comeback of Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna has been named in India’s 18-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The lanky pacer, 27, is coming on the back of a lengthy injury layoff and is presently engaged in the T20I series in Ireland. India had tried out bowlers like Mukesh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat in the recent series against West Indies and hence they were expected to be in the mix for selection. However, the senior men’s selection committee headed by former India international Ajit Agarkar opted to go for Krishna, who represents Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bagged for Rs 10 crore by RR in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022 and has abundant domestic experience behind his back.

Who is Prasidh Krishna?

T20I debut ✅Maiden T20I wicket ✅Return to international cricket ✅Prasidh Krishna 🤝 M. O. O. DFollow the match ▶️ https://t.co/cv6nsnJqdO #TeamIndia | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/NGfMsmQdRb — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2023 At 6 ft 2 in tall, Krishna clocks over 140 kmph consistently and is known for hitting the right lengths. His high release point induces batters to try out expansive drives against him, thus enhancing caught behind possibilities. He can also bowl a good bouncer and extracts incisive movement off the pitch to trouble. He shot into fame first in the white-ball for Karnataka, debuting in 2015 before going to on to feature more consistently across other formats. At 6 ft 2 in tall, Krishna clocks over 140 kmph consistently and is known for hitting the right lengths. His high release point induces batters to try out expansive drives against him, thus enhancing caught behind possibilities. He can also bowl a good bouncer and extracts incisive movement off the pitch to trouble. He shot into fame first in the white-ball for Karnataka, debuting in 2015 before going to on to feature more consistently across other formats.

Krishna has played 64 List A games and has 109 wickets to his name. He concedes runs at 5.16 runs per over and has seven four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls to his name.

He has also played 14 ODIs, having debuted in India’s ODI series against England in March 2021. The bowler has scalped 25 dismissals in the 50-overs format in international cricket. He has picked two four-wicket hauls in ODIs, one each against England and West Indies at home. During his brief stint with the Indian team, Krishna impressed with his innate wicket-taking ability, which is a facet that is highly valued as limited-overs cricket becomes progressively attacking.

He is also someone who has bagged big fishes in his short international career so far. Krishna has dismissed limited-overs stalwarts like Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran amongst other seasoned stars.

The bowler has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and RR in the IPL. Krishna has 49 wickets in 51 games there and has been one of the more promising emerging pacers in the country lately.

What was his recent injury about?

He missed nearly one year of cricketing action due to a lumbar stress fracture that required surgery. He missed the entire domestic campaign last year but was expected to return into the fold by the time of the IPL. Unfortunately, he missed the entire campaign as his recovery was incomplete. Krishna had been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) this whole time. Interestingly, the management did not miss his encouraging performances prior to his fitness concerns and have now given him a chance to make it to the World Cup on the back of his outings in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

Will Krishna find a spot in the eventual World Cup squad?

The BCCI has named a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup and hence two amongst these players could miss the bus to the mega tournament starting in October this year. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami are more or less likely to feature in the final squad. With Hardik Pandya too fit to bowl, at the most, India has spot for one additional pacer. Krishna could end up battling with Shardul Thakur for that spot.

Thakur’s superior batting skills gives him added advantage on that front but the Karnataka bowler is most certainly a more threatening wicket-taking alternative. It could be possible that Axar Patel makes it to the final squad, given that India will be taking three spinners to the World Cup anyways. Axar’s batting could make up for Thakur’s all-round skillset and simultaneously pave the way for Krishna’s selection.