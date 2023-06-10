TGL explained: Tiger Woods-backed new golf league that aims to change the sport

The league will be televised in the primetime slot on Monday nights. According to the modified rules, players will hit shots on a virtual screen first.

Tennis superstar sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams, along with Serena’s husband and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, have purchased a team named the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed golf league TGL.

Ohanian, best known for co-founding Reddit, will be the controlling owner of the franchise and the club will hold a 3 percent stake in the league too. Further, a trust will help Ohanian and Serena’s daughter Olympia along with any other of their future children own a share of the team in the future.

“What’s so attractive about this is that you have already got a globally recognized, incredibly popular sport, with the best players in the world committed. And now they’ve engineered a format that finally makes sense for a casual fan who just wants to get excited and fired up,” Ohanian touched upon the TGL in a statement.

What is the TGL?

LAGC is thus the first of the six teams that are set to participate in TGL, which will be launched in January 2024. The TGL has joined hands with the PGA tour, which owns a minority stake in the league. TMRW Sports, co-founded by the duo of Woods and Mcllroy along with Mike McCarley, is the majority shareholder in the TGL.

Six teams of three PGA Tour professionals will play at a custom-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida in the TGL. There will be 15 games per season that will precede the semifinal and then the championship-winning match. Woods, Mcllroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have already committed to the competition so far.

The league will be televised in the primetime slot on Monday nights. According to the modified rules, players will hit shots on a virtual screen first. They will then move to a short game complex at the center of the stadium and every shot will be played within a two-hour window on the hybrid virtual golf course. Woods believes that this possibility of making every minute of the action unfold in front of the fans in the arena will make the TGL more appealing to the new generation of fans.