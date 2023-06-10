CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsTGL explained: Tiger Woods backed new golf league that aims to change the sport

TGL explained: Tiger Woods-backed new golf league that aims to change the sport

TGL explained: Tiger Woods-backed new golf league that aims to change the sport
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 10, 2023 10:44:46 AM IST (Updated)

The league will be televised in the primetime slot on Monday nights. According to the modified rules, players will hit shots on a virtual screen first.

Tennis superstar sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams, along with Serena’s husband and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, have purchased a team named the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed golf league TGL.

Ohanian, best known for co-founding Reddit, will be the controlling owner of the franchise and the club will hold a 3 percent stake in the league too. Further, a trust will help Ohanian and Serena’s daughter Olympia along with any other of their future children own a share of the team in the future.
Also Read:
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X