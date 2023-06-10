TGL explained: Tiger Woods-backed new golf league that aims to change the sport

The league will be televised in the primetime slot on Monday nights. According to the modified rules, players will hit shots on a virtual screen first.

Tennis superstar sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams, along with Serena’s husband and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, have purchased a team named the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed golf league TGL.

Ohanian, best known for co-founding Reddit, will be the controlling owner of the franchise and the club will hold a 3 percent stake in the league too. Further, a trust will help Ohanian and Serena’s daughter Olympia along with any other of their future children own a share of the team in the future.

