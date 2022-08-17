    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    Elon Musk confounds Twitter again — now says he is not buying Manchester United

    Elon Musk confounds Twitter again — now says he is not buying Manchester United

    Elon Musk confounds Twitter again — now says he is not buying Manchester United
    By Abhishek Jha

    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has created another storm on Twitter. On Wednesday morning he put out a tweet saying that he was going to buy football club Manchester United but has now put out a statement on the social media platform saying that this was a joke and he is not buying any sports team.
    The news of Musk being interested in buying the popular English football club was taken sceptically by fans and people who follow the maverick businessman on Twitter.
    As a follow-up to the clarification, Musk has also joked about putting cocaine in Coca-Cola.
    "And I’m not buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in, despite the extreme popularity of such a move," he replied to his tweet.
    Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close.
    Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.
    The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.
    (With  Reuters inputs)
