Tennis player Naomi Osaka withdraws in protest; W&S put on hold Thursday

Updated : August 27, 2020 10:13 AM IST

Osaka tweeted that as a Black woman, she feels compelled to pull out of the tournament to put a focus on police shooting Black people.
All NBA and WNBA games, three Major League Baseball games and five of six Major League Soccer games were called off Wednesday as athletes demanded racial justice.
