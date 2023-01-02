Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. "I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."

Martina Navratilova, a former world number one tennis player, revealed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. With 59 Grand Slam championships in singles and doubles, the Czech-American is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. "I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."

Navratilova, a native of the Czech Republic who gained U.S. citizenship in 1981, also fought breast cancer in 2010 but overcame it. Navratilova continued by informing that the cancer was in Stage 1 and that treatments will start the following week.

The malignancy was originally identified in early November at the WTA finals when Martina Navratilova felt a swelling in her neck that would not go away.

Navratilova's representative Mary Greenham said, "Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth. When it didn't do down, a biopsy was performed, and the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer."

"At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer," she added.

"Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes."

According to Greenham, Navratilova, who now presents tennis matches on radio and television, won't be traveling to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which runs from January 16-29, but she hopes to contribute remotely to the coverage.

"Martina won't be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom," said Greenham.