Teenager R Praggnanandhaa enters FIDE Chess World Cup final; to battle Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has entered the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup after defeating his American compatriot and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks. Praggnanandhaa will square off against Norwegian stalwart and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash.

The 18-year-old drew the second game of the semifinal against Caruana on Sunday to push the contest into a tie-break. Praggnanandhaa tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1. The two players then took part in a tie-break on Monday to decide Carlsen's opponent in the final.

Sunday's match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana had ended in a stalemate in 47 moves. Carlsen, who had won the first game on Saturday, settled for a draw in 74 moves against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the final. This was the first time the Norwegian superstar has made it to the World Cup final. Sunday's match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana had ended in a stalemate in 47 moves. Carlsen, who had won the first game on Saturday, settled for a draw in 74 moves against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the final. This was the first time the Norwegian superstar has made it to the World Cup final.

Praggnanandhaa, a teenage chess star from Chennai, became only the second Indian ever to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and he will also feature in the Candidates tournament next year. The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren.

(With inputs from PTI)