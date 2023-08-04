Teenager D Gukesh surpasses Viswanathan Anand live world rankings; Tamil Nadu CM congratulations grandmaster

Gukesh touched a new milestone after defeating Misratdin Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in a second-round match at the World Cup. The latest gain of 2.5 points helped him touch the live rating of 2755.9, surpassing Anand's rating of 2754.0.

17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh has stunned the world of chess as the young talent surpasses his idol Viswanathan Anand, in the live world rankings by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Gukesh touched a new milestone after defeating Misratdin Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in a second-round match at the World Cup.

"Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till the next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that the 17-year-old will be making it to the top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player," the International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin encouraged the young talent for this achievement saying, "Congratulations Grandmaster D Gukesh on your incredible achievement of entering the top 10 of the world (FIDE) rankings for the first time. Your determination and skill have propelled you to the top echelon of chess, making you the highest-rated Indian player. Your achievement is an inspiration to young talents everywhere and a proud moment for Tamil Nadu!"

Congratulations Grandmaster @DGukesh on your incredible achievement of entering the top 10 of world (FIDE) rankings for the first time. Your determination and skill have propelled you to the top echelon of chess, making you the highest-rated Indian player. Your achievement is an… https://t.co/LAaIx0JWyH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 4, 2023 Anand, who first made it to the World’s top 10 in July 1991, has remained India’s top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987. Gukesh will take on compatriot S L Narayanan in the third round. Anand, who first made it to the World’s top 10 in July 1991, has remained India’s top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987. Gukesh will take on compatriot S L Narayanan in the third round.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Indians advanced to the third round on Thursday. In the men's section, GM R Praggnanandhaa, a winner over Maxime Lagarde, Nihal Sarin won while D Harika and R Vaishali moved into the next round.

Indian GM B Adhiban bowed out, losing 0.5-1.5 to Daniil Dubov while unfancied compatriot Karthik Venkataraman held the No.2 seed Hikaru Nakamura to a 1-1 score and forced a tie-break.

(With PTI inputs)