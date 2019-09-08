#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

Teenager Bianca Andreescu's first Slam title at US Open prevents Serena Williams' 24th

Updated : September 08, 2019 04:48 PM IST

Andreescu is the first woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to win the championship in New York in her tournament debut; a year ago, she couldn't even make it into the field, because she lost in the first round of qualifying.
She is the first woman since Monica Seles in 1990 to lift the trophy in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She is the first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title.
Williams has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago. The American remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of Margaret Court's mark for the most in history.
Teenager Bianca Andreescu's first Slam title at US Open prevents Serena Williams' 24th
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV