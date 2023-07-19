Team India meets Brian Lara in Port of Spain ahead of its second Test in Trinidad against West Indies

The video showed the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, coach Rahul Dravid, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and new comer Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Rohit Sharma meeting The Prince of Port of Spain.
Indian team met former West Indies captain and batting legend Brain Lara in Port of Spain ahead of its second Test in Trinidad against West Indies.
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Wednesday, posted a small video via its Twitter account showing the members of team India meeting Lara at Queen's Park Oval.
The video showed the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, coach Rahul Dravid, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and new comer Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Rohit Sharma meeting The Prince of Port of Spain.
Watch: Team India meets The Prince of Port of Spain Brain Lara
Earlier, ahead of the first Test India team had met legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados.
India lead the two-match Test series against the West Indies 1-0. The second Test gets underway on July 20.
Also Read: IND vs WI 2nd Test: Dominant India eye a series win against a low on confidence West Indies
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read