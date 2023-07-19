Team India meets Brian Lara in Port of Spain ahead of its second Test in Trinidad against West Indies

The video showed the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, coach Rahul Dravid, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and new comer Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Rohit Sharma meeting The Prince of Port of Spain.

Indian team met former West Indies captain and batting legend Brain Lara in Port of Spain ahead of its second Test in Trinidad against West Indies.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Wednesday, posted a small video via its Twitter account showing the members of team India meeting Lara at Queen's Park Oval.

The video showed the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, coach Rahul Dravid, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and new comer Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Rohit Sharma meeting The Prince of Port of Spain.

Watch: Team India meets The Prince of Port of Spain Brain Lara

Earlier, ahead of the first Test India team had met legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados.

When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara 😃👏#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/t8L8lV6Cso — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

India lead the two-match Test series against the West Indies 1-0. The second Test gets underway on July 20.