'Team India keeps the flag soaring,' says Anurag Thakur as the Blues beat Iran 42-32 in the final to win Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: The victory in this competition sets the Indian team in the right path to prepare them for the Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23-October 8 this year. The side will back their chances to win a gold medal against a similar set of opponents as they locked horns with in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team as they defeated Iran 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at Busan in Korea on Friday to win the competition for a record eighth time. Powered by the return of skipper Pawan Sehrawat, the Indian team emerged victorious in a closely contested summit clash.

"Defending their title against formidable rivals Iran🇮🇷 with confidence is a reflection of their belief, hard work & outstanding team effort," Thakur tweeted from his official handle on Thursday.

As has been the case many times in the tournament, India trailed the opposition in the early parts of the game. However, they picked momentum and got their defensive act together as the game progressed. Two all outs in the first-half poured water over all the gains that Iran had made in the initial phase of the grand finale.