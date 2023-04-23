RCB vs RR Live Score: Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis power Bangalore's innings after Virat Kohli's duck

RCB vs RR Live Score: Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis power Bangalore's innings after Virat Kohli's duck
1 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha  |  Apr 23, 2023 4:23 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Score Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taken on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a clash of two high-scoring teams on a high-scoring venue.

Live Updates

10.1: R Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, in the air but a dot, 0 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:24 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:24 PM

9.6: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, lofts this over extra covers for a boundary, 4 runs! RCB 101/2 after 10 overs.

Apr 23, 2023 4:22 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:22 PM

9.5: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards long on for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:20 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:20 PM

9.4: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, slower one but maxwell clears the front leg and hammers this down the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!

Apr 23, 2023 4:19 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:19 PM

9.3: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, played towards deep square leg for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:19 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:19 PM

9.2: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, rolls his fingers and creams this past deep square leg for a boundary, 4 runs

Apr 23, 2023 4:18 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:18 PM

9.1: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, dot delivery, 0 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:18 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:18 PM

8.6: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards long on for a single, 1 run. RCB 85/2 after 9 overs. 

Apr 23, 2023 4:16 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:16 PM

8.5: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, plays this along the line to extra covers in the deep for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:16 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:16 PM

8.4: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards extra covers for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:15 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:15 PM

8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to leg again for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:14 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:14 PM

8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, way too wide outside the off stump

Apr 23, 2023 4:14 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:14 PM

8.2: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to deep mid wicket for a couple, 2 runs

Apr 23, 2023 4:13 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:13 PM

8.1: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, more air into the ball and a dot, 0 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:13 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:13 PM

7.6: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1 run

Apr 23, 2023 4:11 PM

Apr 23, 2023 4:11 PM