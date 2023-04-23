RCB vs RR Live Score: Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis power Bangalore's innings after Virat Kohli's duck

10.1: R Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, in the air but a dot, 0 run
10.1: R Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, in the air but a dot, 0 run
9.6: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, lofts this over extra covers for a boundary, 4 runs! RCB 101/2 after 10 overs.
9.6: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, lofts this over extra covers for a boundary, 4 runs! RCB 101/2 after 10 overs.
9.5: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards long on for a single, 1 run
9.5: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards long on for a single, 1 run
9.4: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, slower one but maxwell clears the front leg and hammers this down the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!
9.4: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, slower one but maxwell clears the front leg and hammers this down the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!
9.3: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, played towards deep square leg for a single, 1 run
9.3: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, played towards deep square leg for a single, 1 run
9.2: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, rolls his fingers and creams this past deep square leg for a boundary, 4 runs
9.2: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, rolls his fingers and creams this past deep square leg for a boundary, 4 runs
9.1: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, dot delivery, 0 run
9.1: Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, dot delivery, 0 run
8.6: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards long on for a single, 1 run. RCB 85/2 after 9 overs.
8.6: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards long on for a single, 1 run. RCB 85/2 after 9 overs.
8.5: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, plays this along the line to extra covers in the deep for a single, 1 run
8.5: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, plays this along the line to extra covers in the deep for a single, 1 run
8.4: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards extra covers for a single, 1 run
8.4: Yuzi Chahal to Faf du Plessis, played towards extra covers for a single, 1 run
8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to leg again for a single, 1 run
8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to leg again for a single, 1 run
8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, way too wide outside the off stump
8.3: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, way too wide outside the off stump
8.2: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to deep mid wicket for a couple, 2 runs
8.2: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, swept from outside off to deep mid wicket for a couple, 2 runs
8.1: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, more air into the ball and a dot, 0 run
8.1: Yuzi Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, more air into the ball and a dot, 0 run
7.6: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1 run
7.6: Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, played towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1 run