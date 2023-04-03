IPL 2023: JioCinema gets 14.7 million views on opening weekend — more than viewership of entire 2022 season

The official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023 — JioCinema claimed in a press release to break its last season's record of overall video viewership and average viewership in a match in the very first week of this season.

As per the release, JioCinema got a whopping 147 crore video views on the opening weekend of this season. Moreover, the viewers crushed previous time spent records with 57 minutes per viewer per match in IPL 2023, which stands 60 percent higher than last season.

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said, “What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati."

“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set." he added.

In addition to this, JioCinema registered over five crore app downloads in the first seven days of IPL 2023 with 2.5 crore downloads on the very first day. JioCinema set the tone by achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 crores in the opening match itself between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. The latter was the winner of IPL 2022.

"The record-breaking numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema." it added.