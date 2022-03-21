Tata IPL 2022: Rule changes in DRS, strategic time out, rescheduling of matches in case of COVID outbreak and more

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be closely-watched repeat of last season's final game.

The new season will welcome Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans into the mix taking the count of the participating teams to 10.

Seventy league matches will be played across four stadiums, which include the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The season will also see a few major rule changes, which are as follows:

1. The number of DRS or Decision Referral System available (reviews) for each team per innings has gone up from one to two.

2. The new season of the IPL will also enforce the recent modification of the law by Marylebone Cricket Club on the incoming batter in case of a crossover when the catch is taken. Now, irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed the half-way mark on the pitch, the new batsman will take strike, except if it's the last ball of the over.

3. The strategic timeout (two per innings) has increased from 2:30 minutes to 3 minutes.

4. The matches would be rescheduled if a team has been affected by COVID-19. In case a franchise is "unable to field a team on account of COVID for any match and have less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder", then the game will be rescheduled. This is a major shift from the preceding seasons when the rule stated that if a team is unable to field with 12 players, "the franchisee will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points". However, a final decision on rescheduling the matches will rest with the IPL technical committee and it's decision will be final and binding.

5. The BCCI also stated that in case a playoff game or the final ends in a tie and the Super Over fails to take place, then the team finishing higher on the points table will be declared as the winner of the match. The rule states, "If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match"