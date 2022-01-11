Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from next year: Brijesh Patel

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has said that Indian business giant Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year onwards.

The comments by Patel to PTI come after Vivo Mobile had suspended their ties with IPL amid the border tensions between India and China and the rising anti-China sentiment.

(This is a developing story. Please check for further updates)