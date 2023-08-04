Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh’s ODI captain

Iqbal said that he is going through injury and held a meeting with senior officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make this decision.

Bangladesh star batter Tamin Iqbal stepped down as ODI captain and pulled himself from the Asia Cup on Friday. Asia Cup starts on August 31 and will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Iqbal said that he is going through injury and held a meeting with senior officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make this decision.

“I have informed them (the BCB officials) that from today I am stepping down as the Bangladesh ODI team captain. I have explained the reason. Injury is an issue. I have always thought about the team first. For the betterment of the team (I thought) I should step down as captain and concentrate as a player, and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes" Tamim told reporters after the meeting.

"Tamim's lower disc injury has not been fully healed said BCB’s cricket operation chief Jalal Yunus. “Doctors suggested it would not be possible for him to play in the Asia Cup. He will be available for the New Zealand series and the World Cup. He will be given all kinds of cooperation to recover from the injury," BCB director Mohammed Jalal Yunus said.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old announced his retirement out of the blue. Iqbal quit T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April. Later it was recovered after he met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and overturned the decision to hang his boots from international cricket.

Iqbal and his wife along with former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan were successful in convincing the player to revoke his decision as ICC World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October.