Tamim Iqbal revokes retirement decision after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's intervention

Just a day after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket, the PM Sheikh Hasina held a meeting at her residence in Dhaka.

Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement decision after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention. Just a day after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket, the PM held a meeting at her residence in Dhaka. Iqbal and his wife along with former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan were successful in convincing the player to revoke his decision as ICC World Cup is scheduled in the next three months.

According to the reports in ESPNcricinfo, Tamin confirmed after the meeting that he has been granted six weeks of rest to overcome his injury. "I can say no to anyone but it is impossible to say no to the most important person in the country. Mashrafe bhai called me while Papon bhai

BCB chief Hassan who was also part of this conversation confirmed that the PM along with former captain Mashrafe Mortaza managed to talk things out. "We sat with him through the Prime Minister, and he just told you that he is withdrawing the retirement letter. He is not retired. He has taken a break of six weeks when he will undergo rehab and get ready physically and mentally. He will return to cricket soon."

Iqbal announced his retirement in an emotional manner on Thursday where he broke down several times during the 13-minute monologue. Iqbal quit T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April. A hard hitter of the ball, Iqbal played 70 Tests amassing 5,134 runs including 10 centuries and a double ton in his 16-year career.

It was in the ODIs that his true potential was realised as a top-order batter, where the stalwart amassed 8,313 runs in 241 games including 14 centuries the most for his country. He is also the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.