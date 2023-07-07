Tamim Iqbal revokes retirement decision after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's intervention

Just a day after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket, the PM Sheikh Hasina held a meeting at her residence in Dhaka.

Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement decision after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention. Just a day after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket, the PM held a meeting at her residence in Dhaka. Iqbal and his wife along with former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan were successful in convincing the player to revoke his decision as ICC World Cup is scheduled in the next three months.

According to the reports in ESPNcricinfo, Tamin confirmed after the meeting that he has been granted six weeks of rest to overcome his injury. "I can say no to anyone but it is impossible to say no to the most important person in the country. Mashrafe bhai called me while Papon bhai