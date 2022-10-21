T20 World Cup: Two-time champions West Indies fail to qualify for main stage as Ireland land a blow

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini While it was despair for West Indies, it was jubilation for Ireland as it will be only the second time in the history of the T20 World Cup that they will be in the second round of the mega event.

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to Ireland in their final first-round qualifier at Hobart on Monday. Earlier, West Indies were stunned by Scotland by 42 runs. The two losses for the West Indies mean that the team has only one win from three matches, consigning them to the bottom spot of Group B of the qualifiers.

While it was despair for West Indies, it was jubilation for Ireland as it will be only the second time in the history of the T20 World Cup that they will be in the second round of the mega event.

Also Read: The top budget picks to give you an edge in the T20 WC Fantasy Leagues

Batting first, West Indies were off to a slow start as they were reduced to 27/2 in 4.2 overs. It was thanks to Brandon King's unbeaten 62 off 48 balls that the team managed to post a below-par 146/5.

Gareth Delany was the wrecker-in-chief for Ireland as he bowled a miserly spell conceding just 16 runs from his 4 overs while picking 3 wickets. Among Delany's wickets were hard-hitting Evin Lewis, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Rovman Powell.

Ireland's response to the target of 147 was powered by opening batsman Paul Stirling who hammered his way to an unbeaten 66 from 48 balls. Stirling got good support from his captain Andrew Balbirnie who scored a steady 37 before being dismissed by spinner Akeal Hosein. But wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker's brisk 45 made sure that there was no further damage done and Ireland sailed to a comfortable 9-wicket win in just 17.3 overs.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, from Group A, have already qualified for the Super 12 stage.

The fourth qualifying team will be between Scotland and Zimbabwe. The two teams will lock horns in the final qualifying match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart later today.

Group B Standings:

Team Played Won Lost Points Ireland 3 2 1 4 Scotland 2 1 1 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 2 West Indies 3 1 2 2