T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli 'should be worried,' says Scotland skipper

As T20 World Cup finally began on October 17, 16 teams, including those playing in Round 1, are competing for the top spot. The Super 12 round finally begins today.

Scotland, which has quickly emerged as a dark horse contender after beating Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman, will be facing India on November 5.

Ahead of this David and Goliath match, Scotland's skipper warned India and Virat Kohli that Scotland won't go down without a fight, adding that Kohli "should be worried."

"I've got quite a few plans for Virat. I'm going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried," Mark Watt was quoted by the ICC.

Watt, a left-arm spinner, has managed to secure three wickets in three matches with an economy rate of 5.41.

Apart from India, Scotland will be facing other tough opponents in Group 2. Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia are the other 4 teams in the group, and the first two are expected to be tough opponents for the Scots while the latter two will be putting up a strong fight.

On facing off against opponents like Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam, Watt remains unfazed, saying that he wanted to challenge himself against the best in the world.

"I mean, that's why you play the game, isn't it, to play against big stars. You want to challenge yourself with the best, and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world. That's why you want to get into the World Cup is to play against the best teams and the best players in the whole world to challenge yourself," Watt added.