T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli made Indians skip doing UPI transactions during his match-winning knock against Pakistan

Until the match started at 1:30 pm on October 23 in India, the ongoing festival season witnessed a high Diwali shopping rush in the morning with the Bharat Pe UPI transaction volume up as high as 15 percent at around 10:30-12:30 am as compared to with the level recorded at 9:00 am. However, as the India-Pakistan cricket match was approaching, the UPI transactions started declining, indicating people’s craze for the match holding their shoppings. The transaction volume fell to almost the same level at 1:30 pm as it was at 9:00 am in the morning.
In the big-ticket T20 World Cup game on Sunday, Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out. Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.