T20 World Cup: Top 5 Indian players versus Pakistan to watch out for

We’re inching closer to October 24 when we’ll see the Men in Blue back in competitive action in probably the most anticipated fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. India take on Pakistan as both teams kick off their quests for a second T20 World Cup Crown this time in the UAE and Oman.

It’s a game that sees the young pretender, Babar Azam, lead his team against his counterpart whose throne he seeks to capture, Virat Kohli. But neither captain can do it all by himself, so here’s a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for ahead of the supercharged encounter set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

5) KL Rahul

The Karnataka lad can be unstoppable once he finds his groove and leading up to the tournament opener, Rahul hasn’t missed a beat in laying down his credentials for the opener’s spot. In the recent Warm-Up matches, he smashed England for 51 off just 24 balls and followed it up with a steady 39 off 31 balls against Australia. Remember this is a batter who averaged 62.60 in the recently concluded IPL season with 626 runs from 13 matches, just nine short of Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad who played three additional games. Rahul hasn’t faced Pakistan in the shortest format yet and will be hungry to leave a lasting impression when he walks out with his willow.

4) Rohit Sharma

Having played in all of six of India’s T20 World Cup campaigns since lifting the trophy in the 2007 inaugural tournament, Rohit Sharma is very much the elder statesman in the squad. He is also a big-tournament player, evidenced by his record-breaking haul of five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Rohit was kind enough to step aside and retire, giving other batsmen a chance, after knocking 60 off 41 balls against Australia in the last warm-up match, but fans can expect no such kindness from him this time out. The 34-year-old has scored 673 runs from 28 T20 World Cup games and few would bet against him significantly adding to that number this time out.

3) Rishabh Pant

No matter what form your top-order enters a tournament in, every team needs a safety net. For years that role was expertly navigated by MS Dhoni but for the first time since 2006 India will enter an ICC tournament without his calming presence behind the wickets. Pant has shown flashes of his brilliance and now it’s time for him to take ownership of the unenviable task at hand, filling into the boots of a legend. It will be interesting to see what influence Dhoni’s off-field role as mentor has on Pant and even more so what impact a maiden season as captain in the IPL has had on the young 24-year-old.

2) Jasprit Bumrah

In the past, Pakistan have held the edge when it came to a high-quality pace attack but in Bumrah, India finally have an ace in the pack which captain Kohli will be eager to unleash. The 27-year-old was irrepressible in the UAE leg of the recently concluded IPL, taking 15 wickets from seven games, averaging a wicket every 11.2 balls and a miserly economy rate of just 7.79. With his unorthodox action, express pace and immaculate control, Bumrah is sure to pose quite a few tricky questions to the Pakistani batting lineup. How Pakistan navigate his four overs is sure to have a telling impact on the final scorecard.

1) Virat Kohli

Do we really need reasons for placing Virat Kohli on any list of players to watch out for anymore? Well for the uninitiated, here’s a recap solely of his records in the T20I format - Most player-of-the-series awards (7), Most runs in career (3159), Highest career batting average (52.65) and Most fifties in career (28). Now factor in Kohli's 777 runs from 16 matches at the T20 World Cup (the highest by an Indian, if you’re wondering) and his astounding average of 86.33 in the tournament.

Then there’s also the small matter of having announced that this will be his last campaign as captain in the shortest format and with an senior ICC World Title eluding him as a leader, surely he’ll be eager to add another tick to the record books before stepping down. Not that Kohli has ever been in want of added motivation but surely Pakistan, or any other team for that matter, can’t truly revel in celebrating the dismissal of an Indian opener when they see the 32-year-old walk out to at no.3.