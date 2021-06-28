Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: Sourav Ganguly

    T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: Sourav Ganguly

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said.

    T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: Sourav Ganguly
    The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by COVID-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday.
    The mega-event is to be held in October-November. "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said.
    The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Why Ronaldo alone wasn't responsible for Coca-Cola losing $4 billion

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,408.05 98.75 1.86
    Hindalco382.20 6.30 1.68
    Tata Steel1,184.15 18.90 1.62
    Tech Mahindra1,106.25 16.75 1.54
    Divis Labs4,315.55 66.80 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,405.50 94.15 1.77
    Tech Mahindra1,106.55 17.30 1.59
    Tata Steel1,184.00 19.00 1.63
    Sun Pharma676.60 4.40 0.65
    HUL2,458.70 9.55 0.39
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,408.05 98.75 1.86
    Hindalco382.20 6.30 1.68
    Tata Steel1,184.15 18.90 1.62
    Tech Mahindra1,106.25 16.75 1.54
    Divis Labs4,315.55 66.80 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,405.50 94.15 1.77
    Tech Mahindra1,106.55 17.30 1.59
    Tata Steel1,184.00 19.00 1.63
    Sun Pharma676.60 4.40 0.65
    HUL2,458.70 9.55 0.39

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.56600.00400.00
    Pound-Rupee103.23300.29600.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67000.00050.08
    View More