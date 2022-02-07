T20 World Cup ticket sales begin; India vs Pakistan sold out in minutes

Tickets for the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming T20 world cup was fully sold within minutes after the tickets for the event set to take place in Australia went on sale today.

The tournament is set to take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13 will allow cricket lovers to see the clash of cricketing giants a few months after the last edition of the tournament.

The interest in the India-Pakistan clash is not unusual and the latter’s first victory against India in the previous World Cup in UAE has only raised the interest.

The Australians will be looking to defend their only T20 World Cup in front of their home crowd months after winning it in UAE. It’s the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket’s global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

“We’ve felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember,” said Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

For all interested, the tickets are available on t20worldcup.com for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13.

-with agency inputs