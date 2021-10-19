T20 World Cup: These three cricketers have represented two countries in six editions

It is often argued that T20 cricket best works in a league format and that bilateral T20I series have little or no significance. The moolah, the opportunity to travel the world, chance to rub shoulders with the best in the business and freedom to upskill has made the best T20 cricketers represent a plethora of franchisee in numerous T20 leagues in the world.

Sample this. Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch has featured for at least nine different franchises in his career. Kieron Pollard’s profile on ESPN Cricinfo suggests that he has played in at least 14 different franchises around the globe. For Chris Gayle, this number stands at least 19. The demand of T20 leagues is in its exponential phase, hence ‘n’ number of players are crisscrossing international boundaries unabated.

But the trend of players being spotted in different multi-coloured shirts is not confined to domestic T20 leagues. There have been plenty of instances in the past where cricketers have played for two nations in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. But with the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup , the world now has seen three cricketers who have played for two countries in the T20 World Cup.

1. Dirk Nannes (for the Netherlands and Australia)

Left-arm pacer Dirk Nannes is the first cricketer to play for two countries in T20 World Cups. Nannes is the son of Dutch migrant parents who settled in Australia. Because of his parents, Nannes carries a Dutch passport. The bowler was omitted from the Australian squad for the 2009 World T20. Instead, he was picked in the Netherlands squad for the same tournament. The bowler made his T20I debut in the first match of the 2009 World T20 in the Orange shirt against England at Lord's. It was a memorable match as the Netherlands beat Egland. The Australians kept a close on Nanes and a year later, Nannes was selected in the Australian squad for the 2010 T20 World Cup played in the Caribbean. The 2010 edition of the tournament was a fruitful one for Nannes as he was the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

2. Roelf van der Merwe (for South Africa and the Netherlands)

Roelof van der Merwe is a Dutch-South African cricketer. He made his international T20 debut for the Proteas in 2009 in a match against Australia. He was part of the South African squad to play in the 2010 World T20. van der Merwe was soon sidelined. Then in an attempt to rescue his international career, van der Merwe secured a Dutch passport in June 2015 was available for selection for the Netherlands' cricket team. The all-rounder has since then been playing for the Netherlands. A year later, van der Merwe was selected in the Netherlands team for the 2016 World T20.

3. David Wiese (for South Africa and Namibia)

David Wiese is a South African/Namibian cricketer. He made his international T20 debut for South Africa in 2016 in a match against Sri Lanka. He was selected for the South African squad for the 2016 T20 World Cup squad. Wiese played in the South Africa jersey against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Wiese became eligible to play international cricket for Namibia due to his father having been born in Namibia. Wiese became the third cricketer after Nannes and van der Merwe, to play for two different nations as Namibia face Sri Lanka in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.