Mini The BCCI named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warmup matches,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a press release.

India's highly anticipated wait for Jasprit Bumrah's T20 World Cup replacement has finally come to a close. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Shami as Bumrah's replacement on Friday, October 14 with the veteran pacer already in Australia to join up with the squad.

Bumrah made his competitive return in the three-match T20I series with Australia last month, however he was then ruled out of the subsequent series against South Africa after sustaining a fresh back injury. Scans later revealed that the pace spearhead would also miss the T20 World Cup set to get underway on October 16 in Australia.

While rumours were adrift that the 32-year-old Shami would be called back into the squad to replace Bumrah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally confirmed the news in an official statement from secretary Jay Shah saying, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,"

This is Shami's first return to the T20I squad since the 2021 World Cup where India failed to make it out of the Super 12 after suffering early losses against Pakistan and New Zealand. However, it's reported that the team management value his experience.

Shami can be extremely lethal especially in Australian conditions. He finished as India's second-highest wicket-taker (17 wickets) and fourth overall when India reached the semi-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia.

The BCCI also confirmed that Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be back-ups to the 15-member squad at the World Cup and are also due to travel to Australia. This means that Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar who were originally named as reserve players will not be joining up with the squad.

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.