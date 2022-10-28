T20 World Cup: Australia-England split points after MCG clash washed out

By Reuters

Mini The T20 World Cup clash between Australia and England was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving four teams tied on 3 points each in Group 1 of the Super 12.

Australia and England had to settle with one point each after their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain on Friday, October 28.

This has left both teams' semifinal hopes hanging in the balance with the two sides tied on 3 points each in the points table. However, England are better placed at second due to Net Run Rate as compared to Australia at fourth.

With the Ireland-Afghanistan match also washed out at the venue earlier on, England emerged from a miserable day at second in Group 1 among a logjam of teams on three points.

New Zealand, with a game in hand, lead the group on run-rate ahead of third-placed Ireland and fourth-placed Australia, but the Black Caps can break clear with victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, October 29.

With the top two sides advancing to the semis, none of England, Australia or Ireland can afford to lose another match in a tournament in which four out of 14 Super 12 games to date have been lost to rain.