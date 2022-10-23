    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    T20 World Cup: Sam Curran creates history, first England bowler to take fifer in T20Is

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Afghanistan's innings was rocked by Sam Curran with his fiery spell.

    The Super 12 match between England and Afghanistan saw history being scripted. The man of the first innings was none other than all-rounder Sam Curran. He became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is in the match.

    T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s India more prepared this time for Pakistan at mega event in Australia
    Afghanistan’s innings never took off as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The tormentor-in-chief was Curran, who breathed fire at the Perth Stadium. The southpaw scalped Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
    Zadran and Ghani’s wickets were significant as they top scored for the Afghans with 32 and 30 respectively. Thanks to a brilliant bowling effort from Curran, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 112 in 19.4 overs. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood took two wickets each.
    Also Read | India vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Rain can ruin Melbourne game, DLS method may come into play
