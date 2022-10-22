Homesports news

T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand, England record wins to occupy top two spots in Group 1

The eighth the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The tournament features 16 teams. It will be played from It is being played in Australia from  October 16 2022 to  November 13  2022.  The T20 World Cup will see 45 matches being played across seven stadiums in Australia. Check below the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The points table is updated after every match.

Hosts Australia are the defending Champions.
Know all about the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here.
Below are the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament.
First Round Group A
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
Sri Lanka (Q)321-40.667
Netherlands (Q)321-4-0.162
Namibia312-20.73
U.A.E312-2-1.235
Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group A. Sri Lanka will play in Group 1 while Netherlands will play in Group 2. 
First Round Group B
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
Zimbabwe (Q)321-40.200
Ireland (Q)321-40.105
Scotland312-20.304
West Indies312-2-0.563
 
Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group B. Zimbabwe will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while Ireland will play in Group 1
Super 12 Group 1
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
New Zealand110-2+4.450
England110-2+0.620
Ireland------
Sri Lanka------
Afghanistan101-0-0.620
Australia101-0-4.450
Super 12 Group 2
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
Win : 2 points, Tie/No Result or abandoned : 1 point for each team, Loss : 0 point
 
