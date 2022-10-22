T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1

Mini
The eighth the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The tournament features 16 teams. It will be played from It is being played in Australia from October 16 2022 to November 13 2022. The T20 World Cup will see 45 matches being played across seven stadiums in Australia. Check below the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The points table is updated after every match.
Hosts Australia are the defending Champions.
Know all about the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here.
Below are the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament.
First Round Group A
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|Sri Lanka (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|-
|4
|0.667
|Netherlands (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|-
|4
|-0.162
|Namibia
|3
|1
|2
|-
|2
|0.73
|U.A.E
|3
|1
|2
|-
|2
|-1.235
Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group A. Sri Lanka will play in Group 1 while Netherlands will play in Group 2.
First Round Group B
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|Zimbabwe (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|-
|4
|0.200
|Ireland (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|-
|4
|0.105
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|-
|2
|0.304
|West Indies
|3
|1
|2
|-
|2
|-0.563
Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group B. Zimbabwe will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while Ireland will play in Group 1
Super 12 Group 1
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|-
|2
|+4.450
|Afghanistan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|England
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sri Lanka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|-
|0
|-4.450
Super 12 Group 2
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|Zimbabwe
|Bangladesh
|India
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Netherlands
Win : 2 points, Tie/No Result or abandoned : 1 point for each team, Loss : 0 point
