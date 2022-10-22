T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The eighth the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The tournament features 16 teams. It will be played from It is being played in Australia from October 16 2022 to November 13 2022. The T20 World Cup will see 45 matches being played across seven stadiums in Australia. Check below the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The points table is updated after every match.

Hosts Australia are the defending Champions.

Below are the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

First Round Group A

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tie Points NRR Sri Lanka (Q) 3 2 1 - 4 0.667 Netherlands (Q) 3 2 1 - 4 -0.162 Namibia 3 1 2 - 2 0.73 U.A.E 3 1 2 - 2 -1.235

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group A. Sri Lanka will play in Group 1 while Netherlands will play in Group 2.

First Round Group B

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tie Points NRR Zimbabwe (Q) 3 2 1 - 4 0.200 Ireland (Q) 3 2 1 - 4 0.105 Scotland 3 1 2 - 2 0.304 West Indies 3 1 2 - 2 -0.563

Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group B. Zimbabwe will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while Ireland will play in Group 1

Super 12 Group 1

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tie Points NRR New Zealand 1 1 0 - 2 +4.450 Afghanistan - - - - - - England - - - - - - Sri Lanka - - - - - - Ireland - - - - - - Australia 1 0 1 - 0 -4.450

Super 12 Group 2

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tie Points NRR Zimbabwe Bangladesh India Pakistan South Africa Netherlands

Win : 2 points, Tie/No Result or abandoned : 1 point for each team, Loss : 0 point