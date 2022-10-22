    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1

    T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1

    T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1
    The eighth the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The tournament features 16 teams. It will be played from It is being played in Australia from  October 16 2022 to  November 13  2022.  The T20 World Cup will see 45 matches being played across seven stadiums in Australia. Check below the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The points table is updated after every match.

    The eighth the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The tournament features 16 teams. It will be played from It is being played in Australia from  October 16 2022 to  November 13  2022.  The T20 World Cup will see 45 matches being played across seven stadiums in Australia.

    Hosts Australia are the defending Champions.
    Know all about the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here.
    Below are the points table of the First Round Qualifiers and the Super 12 stage of the tournament.
    First Round Group A
    TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
    Sri Lanka (Q)321-40.667
    Netherlands (Q)321-4-0.162
    Namibia312-20.73
    U.A.E312-2-1.235
    Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group A. Sri Lanka will play in Group 1 while Netherlands will play in Group 2. 
    First Round Group B
    TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
    Zimbabwe (Q)321-40.200
    Ireland (Q)321-40.105
    Scotland312-20.304
    West Indies312-2-0.563
     
    Zimbabwe and Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup from Group B. Zimbabwe will play in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while Ireland will play in Group 1
    Super 12 Group 1
    TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
    New Zealand110-2+4.450
    Afghanistan------
    England------
    Sri Lanka------
    Ireland------
    Australia101-0-4.450
    Super 12 Group 2
    TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesTiePointsNRR
    Zimbabwe
    Bangladesh
    India
    Pakistan
    South Africa
    Netherlands
    Win : 2 points, Tie/No Result or abandoned : 1 point for each team, Loss : 0 point
     
