T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam delivers cool reply on the battle for No. 1 spot with Suryakumar Yadav

Mini Rizwan is currently the top ranked T20I batsman with 853 points. Hot at his heels is Suryakumar who is second with 828 points followed by Babar in third place with 808 points.

One of the biggest matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is less than 10 days away. On October 23, India and Pakistan will step onto Melbourne Cricket Ground for their opening matches of the tournament. The build-up for the match is spicing up with the players passing meaty bites in the media.

Last week Mohammed Rizwan was asked to comment on Suryakumar Yadav. To that the Pakistan's star wicket-keeper batsman had said:

"Suryakumar is a good player. I like the way he plays. But things are different. Batting at the top of the order and batting in middle are two different things. I never thought about being No.1. I always though about fulfilling the demands of the Pakistan team. Things like winning the Player of the Match award or being the No.1 batsman pushes you to being negative. So I don't think about that."

It was now the turn of Pakistan captain Babar Azam to make the headlines with his remark on the battle with Suryakumar for the no. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

Following Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series in New Zealand, in which Babar scored a handsome 55, he was asked about the three-way battle between himself, Rizwan and Suryakumar, to claim the no.1 spot in ICC T20I rankings for the batters.

To this Babar said: "I don't want to talk about an individual and we should not be talking about individuals because the team comes first. We always try to help our team win first. Yes, rankings gives you the confidence. To come on the top is a dream. When you achieve that, it gives you a relief."

This battle will surely be one to look out for on the field in Australia with all three vying for the top spot while ensuring their team progresses to the very end of the tournament.

