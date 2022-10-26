Homesports news

T20 World Cup NZ vs AFG LIVE: Rain continues to play spoil sport at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Catch the live scores and updates from the Super 12 Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Afghanistan being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Live Updates

The rain continues to delay the start of the match. It has rained a lot already and more rain is expected in some time. 

We have reached that time of the match where the umpires will start reducing the overs. 

Some good news folks as the rain have stopped and the covers are coming off. The umpires are likely to inspect the field and the pitch at around 8 pm local time which is just a minute or two away now! 

We are nowhere near to getting the second match started at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. If the rain continues to persist at the MCG we will start losing overs for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match. 

The rain continues to pelt heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A few Afghan fans have made their way inside the stadium. But for the moment they will have to be patient before they can see their heroes in action. 

It has started raining heavily over the MCG. Ireland vs England match has come to a close with Ireland beating England by 5 runs on the DLS method. But we are not sure when this match will get underway. 

And we have a result in the England vs Ireland match. The Irishmen have shocked the Englishmen at the biggest cricket stage once more. Ireland has beaten England in a World Cup match yet again. This also makes Group 1 interesting. 

This match doesn't start unless the England vs Ireland match outcome is known. And also the start of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match would also depend if the rain continues to persist over the Big G.  

The England and Ireland players have taken shelter as rain continues to pelt at the MCG. The cut-off time for that match is some five to six minutes away. If the match doesn't get underway in time, then Ireland would have pulled off another famous win over England in a World Cup. 

The start of the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan has been delayed as the preceding match between England and Ireland is still in play. The England vs Ireland match also had a delayed start due to rain. That match has not been completed. And there is a twist as the rain has interrupted the England vs Ireland match again. 

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

New Zealand, who started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang in their tournament opener, will take on Afghanistan in the 21st match of the showpiece event in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26.

The Kiwis put up a sensational performance against defending champions Australia in their first Super 12 clash. Finn Allen and Devon Conway sizzled at the top while all-rounder James Neesham provided the late outburst. The presence of skipper Kane Williamson makes it a very solid batting order. It was a team effort by the bowling department against Australia with Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picking up 3 wickets each. Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi are expected to excel at the MCG which offers extra bounce to the bowlers.

But the Black Caps’ batters will be put to test against a good Afghanistan bowling attack. Fazhalhaq Farooqi generates a good pace with the new ball and the Afghan spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammed Nabi can trump any batting line-up in the world. It’s their batting that needs to click if they are to have any chances against an in-form New Zealand. However, Afghan batters do have the power to clear any ground.

All things said and done, New Zealand are expected to register a clinical win against the Afghans and get two more points.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Afghanistan: L-L-L-L-W

New Zealand: W-L-W-W-W

Afghanistan vs New Zealand (Head to Head) 

Matches played: 1

Afghanistan: 0

New Zealand: 1

Pitch

Fast bowlers will get help from the pitch in the initial overs. After that, it will help the batters who will get good value for shots.

Weather conditions

There are chances of rain in Melbourne on Wednesday. The temperatures will hover between 19° C to 14° C.

Possible XIs

Afghanistan possible XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azamutullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazhalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand possible XI

Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Finn Allen, Usman Ghani, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham

Bowlers: Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Betting Odds (oddspedia)

Afghanistan: 5.00

New Zealand: 1.21

Where to watch

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.  In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.