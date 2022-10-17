T20 World Cup: Meet Namibia and Scotland, the giant killers of the First Round Qualifiers

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The qualifying stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is off with two giant-killing acts. On Day 1 of the World Cup Namibia shocked reigning Asia Cup and 2014 T20 WC champions Sri Lanka. If that was not enough, on Day 2 it was the turn of the Scots to send shockwaves across the cricket world as they beat two time World Cup winners the West Indies.

Namibia caused a massive upset on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a 55-run win over 2014 champions and reigning Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in a group A of the qualifying round at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Sunday.

Namibia, who had impressed in the previous edition 12 months ago as well, recovered from 93 for six in the 15th over to post a challenging 163 for seven in 20 overs.

The stars for the African team were Jan Frylinck (44 off 28) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16). The two batsmen did the damage in the death overs, sharing a whirlwind 69-run stand off 33 balls to raise concerns in the Sri Lankan dressing room. Nicol Loftie-Eaton had made a handy 20 off 12 balls after the reigning Asian champions put them in to bat.

The Namibian pacers, led by Ben Shikongo, wrecked the Sri Lanka top- order before bowling them out for 108 in 19 overs for a memorable win. Shikongo missed out on a famous hat-trick after removing opener Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilak off successive balls in the fourth over.

The dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (29) tried to make a match out of it but the Namibians kept on taking wickets. David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Frylinck and Shikongo ended up with two wickets each in what was a brilliant bowling performance. Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus lauded his players for the special win but said the team has a bigger goal in mind. Namibia had managed to make the Super 12s in the previous edition.

"Incredible journey, last year was a special experience for us. We've started with a great win, but lot of work to do throughout this tournament still. It's been a historic day for us. The opening day has been quite special but we want to kick on from here and qualify for the Super 12 stage. "We understand the bigger picture as well. Credit goes to Pierre (de Bruyn) the way he has installed coaching to this team, one that's a winning culture and one that sticks together. With the limited resources, I don't think there's anyone else that could run such a tight ship," he said.

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka said three wickets in the Powerplay hurt the team badly. He also insisted that there was no need to press the panic button after one unexpected result. "The surface played really well, but we didn't execute well with the ball. Didn't bowl in the right areas and that's a concern. Once we lose three wickets in the powerplay, we are usually out of the game. The plans should be simple, we need not do anything special. "We got a good team but it's about the process. When we are chasing 160, we need need some partnerships. Need the openers to come good and the No. 3 to click," said Shanaka.

The giant-killing acts continued on Day 2 of the World Cup as well. This time it was the turn of the Scots to send shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Scotland dished out a perfect all-round display to stun two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in a rain-interrupted Group B fixture of the T20 World Cup Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday.

Invited to bat, Scotland put on a challenging 160 for five on the back of opener George Munsey's sparkling unbeaten 66 off 53 balls, which was studded with nine fours.

The Scots then defended the total in style as West Indies, the most successful side in the T20 World Cup, looked a shadow of their past and folded for 118 in 18.3 overs. West Indies now must win their next match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday to remain in contention for the Super 12 stage.

The Richie Berrington-led side, on the other hand, need a win against European rivals Ireland to qualify for the Super 12 stage. "We haven't had as many T20 games as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form," Berrington said.

Hailing their spinners effort, he added: "They have done it for us in key moments. Watt started off well and always picks up the key wickets. Leask bowled his fours over well on the trot, too." Disappointed at the loss, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran said: "We have to work hard and win two games. We have to take accountability and responsibility."

A 20-minute rain stoppage also aided Scotland's cause as the conditions become slower at the at Bellerive Oval. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt opened the bowling and returned with match-winning figures of 4-0-12-3, while off-spinner Michael Leask also bowled a tidy 2/15 from his full quota of overs.

Chasing a target of 161 on slow conditions proved to be a tall task for the Pooran-led side that did not have much depth and missed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Opener Kyle Mayers gave the Windies a perfect start -- 20 off 13 balls with three fours and one six. But a superb running catch by Scotland's batting star Munsey at deep midwicket brought an end to to the fiery start inside the third over. The other Windies opener Brandon King (17 off 15 balls) also perished inside the power-play exposing the Windies batting depth early on.

Skipper Pooran then fell to off-spinner Leask's guile as the Windies looked in real trouble at 69/5 at the midway stage before all-rounder Jason Holder provided some late sparks (38; 33b, 4x4, 1x6) which proved insufficient. Earlier, opener Munsey gave Scotland a brisk start in the power-play when they raced to 54 runs without losing a wicket. But a 20-minute rain stoppage unsettled their rhythm as the Windies returned to reduce them to 86/3 inside 12 overs.

However, Munsey held the fort to unleash his fury at the death and finish on a high as they scored 38 runs from the last four overs. On Sunday, Namibia pulled off the first giant killing act in the tournament, shocking former champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs.

(with inputs from PTI)