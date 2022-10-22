    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    T20 World Cup: Indian captain Rohit Sharma could change playing XI for every match of WC

    T20 World Cup: Indian captain Rohit Sharma could change playing XI for every match of WC

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Addressing the media on the eve of their tournament opener against Pakistan, team Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that he is open to the idea of shuffling the playing XI for every match of the T20 World Cup.

    India captain Rohit Sharma believes in flexibility in the playing eleven and is not averse to the idea of making one or two changes in every game during India's T20 World Cup campaign, starting with the match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

    Read: IND vs Pak T20 World Cup match at Melbourne could be ruined by rain, DLS method may come into play
    While India have used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past one year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on available database (match ups). "There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said on Saturday, ahead of their much-anticipated opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. "But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI."
    The India skipper had no hesitation in admitting that they have not done well in big ICC tournaments and he termed it as a challenge rather than pressure.
    "Pressure is constant. I term it as a challenge to win against Pakistan. Also we haven't won an ICC event for nine years and with a team like this, it is disappointing," Rohit added.
    Also Read: Five memorable World Cup matches between India and Pakistan this millennium
